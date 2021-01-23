Larry King remembered by celebrities, politicians: ‘A newsman who interviewed the newsmakers’
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Larry King attends the Los Angeles Community College 2019 Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 12, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
By EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News
(NEW YORK) — Tributes are pouring in for iconic TV host Larry King, who died Saturday morning at age 87.
CNN President Jeff Zucker said, “We mourn the passing of our colleague Larry King. The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him.”
“We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage,” Zucker said. “From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work.”
Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, tweeted, “I mourn the passing of Larry King whom I have known for nearly 40 years. He was a great interviewer – sensitivity, humorous and witty. And he actually let you talk! An all around mensch. Millions around the world shall miss him, including myself.”
Ryan Seacrest wrote, “I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure.”
