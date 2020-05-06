Lars Endorsement List – Oregon 2020

You’ve all been asking for it, and here it is, this is Lars Larson’s official pick list for the Oregon 2020 election cycle. This list may be updated with new races and endorsements as we conduct new interviews, and when new information becomes available. If you disagree with Lars’ picks, try and change his mind, call 866-HEY-LARS (866-439-5277) Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Pacific) and explain why Lars should change his mind.
Washington voters, Lars’ list for the Evergreen State will come out in a few weeks when we’ve heard from, and learned a bit more about their candidates.
Sheriff, Clackamas County – Lynn Schoenfeld
Position 1, Clackamas County Commissioner Chairman – Tootie Smith
Position 3, Clackamas County Commissioner – Bill Osborn
Position 4, Clackamas County Commissioner – Mark Shull
District Attorney Clackamas County – John Wentworth
District Attorney Multnomah County – Ethan Knight
District Attorney Wasco County – Eric Nisley
District Attorney Lane County – Patty Perlow
District Attorney Hood River – Carrie Rasmussen
Oregon State Legislature
9th District, State Senator – Fred F Girod
30th District, State Senator – Lynn Findley
18th District, State Representative – Brian Boquist
18th District, State Representative – Rick Lewis
26th District, State Representative – Mike Nearman
26th District, State Representative – J. McDonald
27th District, State Representative – No Endorsement
28th District, State Representative – Dennis Linthicum
35th District, State Representative – Bob Niemeyer
37th District, State Representative – Kelly Sloop
38th District, State Representative – Patrick Castles
39th District, State Representative – Christine Drazan
40th District, State Representative – Josh Howard
41st District, State Representative Michael Newgard
51st District, State Representative Jane J Hays
52nd District, State Representative Jeff Helfrich
59th District, State Representative Daniel G Bonham
Secretary of State for Oregon – Kim Thatcher
State Treasurer for Oregon – Jeff Gudman
Oregon US Congress
US Representative 1st District – Army Murray
US Representative 2nd District – Jason Atkinson
US Representative 3rd District – Joanna Harbo
US Representative 4th District – Alek Skarlatos
US Representative 5th District – Amy R Courser
US Senator – Jo Rae Perkins
