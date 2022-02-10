      Weather Alert

Lars Holds Congressional Candidate Accountable With Tough Questions

Lars Larson
Feb 10, 2022 @ 3:23pm

Recently Lars invited Heidi St. John, a candidate running to replace Jamie Hererra-Beutler in Washington’s 3rd district  on the program and Lars asked her some tough questions about some previous statements and the heated race with Joe Kent, another GOP candidate. He’s got a lot of flack from folks for not taking it easy, but how does he respond?

 

Find out by watching the video below:

 

