Lars Larson Endorsements For Oregon/Washington 2022

By Lars Larson
October 24, 2022 2:00PM CDT
Any elections that are not listed, Lars has no endorsement for.
Ballot Measures/Advisories
Measures for Oregon:
Measure 111: NO Amends the Oregon Constitution to add that the state “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right”
Lars Take: A push for free healthcare
Measure 112: NO  Repeals language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments and authorizes an Oregon court or a probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for a convicted individual
Lars Take: This rewards criminals
Measure 113: NO  Excludes state legislators from re-election for unexcused legislative absenteeism
Lars Take: Stops minority party from blocking quorum
Measure 114: NO  Enacts a law outlining a procedure to apply for a permit-to-purchase a firearm and prohibits ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds
Lars Take: De-facto gun ban
Measures for Washington:
Advisory Vote 39: NO Advises the legislature to either maintain or repeal a tax increase on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon passed in Senate Bill 5974
Lars Take: Gas tax
Elections for Oregon:
Federal level elections:
Senate to replace Ron Wyden: Jo Rae Perkins

US Congress District 1: Chris Mann
US Congress District 2: Cliff Bentz
US Congress District 4: Alek Skarlatos
US Congress District 5: Lori Chavez-DeRemer
US Congress District 6: Mike Erickson
State Level Elections
Governor: Christine Drazan

Labor Commissioner: Cheri Helt

Legislative House District 21: Kevin Mannix

Elections for Washington:
Federal level elections:
Senate to Replace Patty Murray: Tiffany Smiley
US Congress District 2: Dan Matthews
US Congress District 3: Joe Kent
US Congress District 4: No Endorsement (Dan Newhouse incumbent)
US Congress District 5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers
US Congress District 6: Elizabeth Kreiselmaier
US Congress District 7: Cliff Moon
US Congress District 8: Matt Larkin
 
State Level Elections
 
Sec of State: Steve Hobbs
Clark County Sheriff: Rey Reynolds

Washington

County Measures

-Clark Co-
Clark County, Washington, Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports implementing ranked-choice voting for elections of Clark County officials beginning on January 1, 2026.

A “no” vote opposes implementing ranked-choice voting for elections of Clark County officials beginning on January 1, 2026.

Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*
-King County-

King County, Washington, Proposition 1, Property Tax for Natural Areas, Trails, and Green Space Funding Measure (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports enacting a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.”

A “no” vote opposes enacting a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.”

Lars Take: Property taxes
*VOTE NO*
-San Juan County-
San Juan County, Washington, Ranked Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote would have supports implementing ranked-choice voting in the elections for San Juan County officials if permitted by state law.
A “no” vote would have opposes implementing ranked-choice voting in the elections for San Juan County officials if permitted by state law, therefore maintaining the current voting system.
Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*
-Thurston County-
Thurston County, Washington, Proposition 1, Change Size of Board of Commissions to Five Districts and Members Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports increasing the number of county board districts and commissioners from three to five.
A “no” vote opposes increasing the number of county board districts and commissioners from three to five.
Lars Take: Adding more cooks to the kitchen
*VOTE NO*
City Measures
-Seattle-

Seattle, Washington, Proposition 1A and 1B, Approval Voting Initiative and Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports adopting a new voting system for Seattle primary elections for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council— either an approval voting system as proposed under Proposition 1A (Initiative 134) or a ranked-choice voting system as proposed under Proposition 1B (City Ordinance 126625).

A “no” vote opposes adopting an approval voting or ranked-choice voting system for Seattle primary elections for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council, thereby leaving in place the current plurality voting system in which voters vote for one candidate.

Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*

Local County/City Votes: 
Oregon
County Measures
-Marion County-
Salem, Oregon, Measure 24-474
A “yes” vote supports issuing $300 million in bonds for fire equipment, streets and sidewalks, parks, libraries, housing projects, and city financial technology.
A “no” vote opposes issuing $300 million in bonds for fire equipment, streets and sidewalks, parks, libraries, housing projects, and city financial technology.
Lars Take: More taxes
*VOTE NO*
-Multnomah County-
Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-230, Replace Charter Language with Gender Neutral Terms Amendment (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports changing language in the county charter to gender neutral terms.
A “no” vote opposes changing language in the county charter to gender neutral terms.
Lars Take:  Transgender propaganda paperwork
*VOTE NO*
Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-231, Authorize Noncitizens to Vote in County Elections Amendment (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports amending the county charter to authorize noncitizens to vote in county elections.

A “no” vote opposes amending the county charter to authorize noncitizens to vote in county elections.

Lars Take: Non-citizens voting in elections
*VOTE NO*

Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-232, Ranked-Choice Voting for County Elections Amendment (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports amending the county charter to implement ranked-choice voting for county offices.

A “no” vote opposes amending the county charter to implement ranked-choice voting for county offices.

Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*

Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-236, Changes to Charter Review Committee Amendment (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports amending the county charter to authorize the county board to appoint the charter review committee (four members from each county district) and extend the charter review period from 11 months to 18 months.

A “no” vote opposes this charter amendment, thereby maintaining that state legislators appoint the charter review committee and that the review process lasts no longer than 11 months.

Lars Take: Adds more unneeded bureaucracy
*VOTE NO*

City Measures

-Portland-

Portland, Oregon, Measure 26-228, Changes to City Governance and Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports this measure to:

Hire a city administrator, supervised by the mayor, to manage daily operations of the city;
Expand the city council to 12 members (three from each district);
Implement ranked-choice voting for city elections; and
Authorizes an Independent Salary Commission to set elected officials’ salaries.

A “no” vote opposes this measure to change the city’s governance structure and implement ranked-choice voting for city elections.
Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*

Portland Community College, Oregon, Measure 26-224, Facilities Bond Measure (November 2022):

A “yes” vote supports authorizing Portland Community College to issue $450 million in bonds to construct and renovate college facilities and dedicate revenues from the existing property tax ($38 per $100,000 of assessed value) to repay the bonds.

A “no” vote opposes authorizing Portland Community College to issue $450 million in bonds to construct and renovate college facilities.

Lars Take: More taxes
*VOTE NO*
Portland Metro, Oregon, Measure 26-225, Water and Parks Tax Renewal (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports renewing a property tax at a rate of $9.60 per $100,000 of assessed value for five years and dedicating tax revenue to water quality, natural areas, and parks.
A “no” vote opposes renewing a property tax at a rate of $9.60 per $100,000 of assessed value for five years, thereby allowing the tax to expire after 2022.
Lars Take: More taxes
*VOTE NO*

