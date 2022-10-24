Lars Larson Endorsements For Oregon/Washington 2022

Any elections that are not listed, Lars has no endorsement for.

Ballot Measures/Advisories

Measures for Oregon:

Measure 111: NO Amends the Oregon Constitution to add that the state “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right”

Lars Take: A push for free healthcare

Measure 112: NO Repeals language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments and authorizes an Oregon court or a probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for a convicted individual

Lars Take: This r ewards criminals

Measure 113: NO Excludes state legislators from re-election for unexcused legislative absenteeism

Lars Take: Stops minority party from blocking quorum

Measure 114: NO Enacts a law outlining a procedure to apply for a permit-to-purchase a firearm and prohibits ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds

Lars Take: De-facto gun ban

Measures for Washington:

Advisory Vote 39: NO Advises the legislature to either maintain or repeal a tax increase on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon passed in Senate Bill 5974

Lars Take: Gas tax

Elections for Oregon:

Federal level elections:

Senate to replace Ron Wyden: Jo Rae Perkins



US Congress District 1: Chris Mann

US Congress District 2: Cliff Bentz

US Congress District 4: Alek Skarlatos



US Congress District 5: Lori Chavez-DeRemer

US Congress District 6: Mike Erickson

State Level Elections

Governor: Christine Drazan

Labor Commissioner: Cheri Helt Legislative House District 21: Kevin Mannix

Elections for Washington:

Federal level elections:



Senate to Replace Patty Murray: Tiffany Smiley



US Congress District 2: Dan Matthews



US Congress District 3: Joe Kent

US Congress District 4: No Endorsement (Dan Newhouse incumbent)

US Congress District 5: Cathy McMorris Rodgers



US Congress District 6: Elizabeth Kreiselmaier



US Congress District 7: Cliff Moon



US Congress District 8: Matt Larkin



State Level Elections



Sec of State: Steve Hobbs

Clark County Sheriff: Rey Reynolds

Washington County Measures

-Clark Co-

Clark County, Washington, Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022): A “yes” vote supports implementing ranked-choice voting for elections of Clark County officials beginning on January 1, 2026. A “no” vote opposes implementing ranked-choice voting for elections of Clark County officials beginning on January 1, 2026. Lars Take: Ranked choice voting

* VOTE NO* -King County- King County, Washington, Proposition 1, Property Tax for Natural Areas, Trails, and Green Space Funding Measure (November 2022): A “yes” vote supports enacting a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.” A “no” vote opposes enacting a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.” Lars Take: Property taxes

* VOTE NO* -San Juan County- San Juan County, Washington, Ranked Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):

A “yes” vote would have supports implementing ranked-choice voting in the elections for San Juan County officials if permitted by state law. A “no” vote would have opposes implementing ranked-choice voting in the elections for San Juan County officials if permitted by state law, therefore maintaining the current voting system. Lars Take: Ranked choice voting

* VOTE NO*

-Thurston County- Thurston County, Washington, Proposition 1, Change Size of Board of Commissions to Five Districts and Members Measure (November 2022): A “yes” vote supports increasing the number of county board districts and commissioners from three to five. A “no” vote opposes increasing the number of county board districts and commissioners from three to five. Lars Take: Adding more cooks to the kitchen

* VOTE NO* City Measures

-Seattle-

Seattle, Washington, Proposition 1A and 1B, Approval Voting Initiative and Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022): A “yes” vote supports adopting a new voting system for Seattle primary elections for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council— either an approval voting system as proposed under Proposition 1A (Initiative 134) or a ranked-choice voting system as proposed under Proposition 1B (City Ordinance 126625). A “no” vote opposes adopting an approval voting or ranked-choice voting system for Seattle primary elections for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council, thereby leaving in place the current plurality voting system in which voters vote for one candidate. Lars Take: Ranked choice voting

*VOTE NO*