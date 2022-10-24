Lars Larson Endorsements For Oregon/Washington 2022
Measures for Oregon:
Measure 112: NO Repeals language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments and authorizes an Oregon court or a probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for a convicted individual
Measure 113: NO Excludes state legislators from re-election for unexcused legislative absenteeism
Measure 114: NO Enacts a law outlining a procedure to apply for a permit-to-purchase a firearm and prohibits ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds
Advisory Vote 39: NO Advises the legislature to either maintain or repeal a tax increase on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon passed in Senate Bill 5974
US Congress District 1: Chris Mann
Labor Commissioner: Cheri Helt
Legislative House District 21: Kevin Mannix
Washington
-Clark Co-
Clark County, Washington, Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):
A “no” vote opposes implementing ranked-choice voting for elections of Clark County officials beginning on January 1, 2026.
*VOTE NO*
King County, Washington, Proposition 1, Property Tax for Natural Areas, Trails, and Green Space Funding Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports enacting a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.”
A “no” vote opposes enacting a property tax of $6.25 per $100,000 of assessed value to provide funding for “urban green spaces, natural areas, wildlife and salmon habitat, trails, river corridors, farmlands and forests within King County.”
*VOTE NO*
A “yes” vote would have supports implementing ranked-choice voting in the elections for San Juan County officials if permitted by state law.
*VOTE NO*
-Thurston County-
*VOTE NO*
Seattle, Washington, Proposition 1A and 1B, Approval Voting Initiative and Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports adopting a new voting system for Seattle primary elections for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council— either an approval voting system as proposed under Proposition 1A (Initiative 134) or a ranked-choice voting system as proposed under Proposition 1B (City Ordinance 126625).
A “no” vote opposes adopting an approval voting or ranked-choice voting system for Seattle primary elections for Mayor, City Attorney, and City Council, thereby leaving in place the current plurality voting system in which voters vote for one candidate.
Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*
A “yes” vote supports issuing $300 million in bonds for fire equipment, streets and sidewalks, parks, libraries, housing projects, and city financial technology.
*VOTE NO*
Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-230, Replace Charter Language with Gender Neutral Terms Amendment (November 2022):
*VOTE NO*
A “yes” vote supports amending the county charter to authorize noncitizens to vote in county elections.
A “no” vote opposes amending the county charter to authorize noncitizens to vote in county elections.
Lars Take: Non-citizens voting in elections
*VOTE NO*
Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-232, Ranked-Choice Voting for County Elections Amendment (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports amending the county charter to implement ranked-choice voting for county offices.
A “no” vote opposes amending the county charter to implement ranked-choice voting for county offices.
Lars Take: Ranked choice voting
*VOTE NO*
Multnomah County, Oregon, Measure 26-236, Changes to Charter Review Committee Amendment (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports amending the county charter to authorize the county board to appoint the charter review committee (four members from each county district) and extend the charter review period from 11 months to 18 months.
A “no” vote opposes this charter amendment, thereby maintaining that state legislators appoint the charter review committee and that the review process lasts no longer than 11 months.
Lars Take: Adds more unneeded bureaucracy
*VOTE NO*
City Measures
-Portland-
Portland, Oregon, Measure 26-228, Changes to City Governance and Ranked-Choice Voting Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports this measure to:
Hire a city administrator, supervised by the mayor, to manage daily operations of the city;
Expand the city council to 12 members (three from each district);
Implement ranked-choice voting for city elections; and
Authorizes an Independent Salary Commission to set elected officials’ salaries.
Portland Community College, Oregon, Measure 26-224, Facilities Bond Measure (November 2022):
A “yes” vote supports authorizing Portland Community College to issue $450 million in bonds to construct and renovate college facilities and dedicate revenues from the existing property tax ($38 per $100,000 of assessed value) to repay the bonds.
A “no” vote opposes authorizing Portland Community College to issue $450 million in bonds to construct and renovate college facilities.
*VOTE NO*
*VOTE NO*
