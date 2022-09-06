Lars Larson Voter’s Guide For Oregon/Washington 2022

Ballot Measures/Advisories

Measures for Oregon:

Measure 111: NO Amends the Oregon Constitution to add that the state “ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right”

Measure 112: NO Repeals language allowing slavery or involuntary servitude as criminal punishments and authorizes an Oregon court or a probation or parole agency to order alternatives to incarceration for a convicted individual

Measure 113: NO Excludes state legislators from re-election for unexcused legislative absenteeism

Measure 114: NO Enacts a law outlining a procedure to apply for a permit-to-purchase a firearm and prohibits ammunition magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds

Measures for Washington:

Advisory Vote 39: NO Advises the legislature to either maintain or repeal a tax increase on aircraft fuel from 11 cents to 18 cents per gallon passed in Senate Bill 5974

Advisory Vote 40: NO Advises the legislature to either maintain or repeal a tax on transportation network companies passed in House Bill 2076

Elections for Oregon:

Some of these Districts may be blank, they will be updated when Lars has the chance to speak more with the candidates

Federal level elections:

Senate to replace Ron Wyden: Jo Rae Perkins



US Congress District 1: Chris Mann

US Congress District 2: Cliff Bentz

US Congress District 3:



US Congress District 4: Alek Skarlatos



US Congress District 5: Lori Chavez-DeRemer



US Congress District 6: Mike Erickson

State Level Elections

Governor: None of the candidates have proven themselves to be a solid conservative, so Lars can’t give any of the available candidates his endorsement or backing.

Labor Commissioner: Cheri Helt Legislative House District 21: Kevin Mannix



Elections for Washington:

Federal level elections:



Senate to Replace Patty Murray: Tiffany Smiley



US Congress District 1:

US Congress District 2: Dan Matthews



US Congress District 3: Joe Kent

US Congress District 4: No Endorsement (Dan Newhouse incumbent)

US Congress District 5:Cathy McMorris Rodgers



US Congress District 6: Elizabeth Kreiselmaier



US Congress District 7: Cliff Moon



US Congress District 8: Matt Larkin



State Level Elections



Sec of state: No Endorsement