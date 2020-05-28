      Weather Alert

Lars Listeners – Help ICE And NW Law Enforcement Catch A Fugitive

Lars Larson
May 28, 2020 @ 2:53pm

This is a press release from ICE, they are looking for help catching an illegal alien who is connected with the disappearance of a missing hunter from Kent, Washington. If you spot this man, please call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911.

SEATTLE – Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), joined local law enforcement May 28, in the search for Jorge Omar Alcantara-Gonzalez, a criminal alien wanted in connection with the disappearance of Ian Eckles.

Eckles, 41, has been missing out of Kent since mid-May.

Alcantara-Gonzalez is a Mexican citizen who is in the United States illegally. Between 2018 and 2019, Alcantara-Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on multiple occasions and released back into the community despite multiple immigration detainers.

In a B.O.L.O. released by Kittitas County, Alcantara-Gonzalez is described as being last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, and may be in possession of a red MSR brand ‘Hubba Hubba’ model dome-style tent with red poles and light gray rainfly.

If you see Alcantara-Gonzalez or have any information that may help authorities concerning this case, please call KITTCOM at 509-925-8534 or dial 911. Alcantara-Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous.

The post Lars Listeners – Help ICE And NW Law Enforcement Catch A Fugitive appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic