      Weather Alert

Lars Thoughts – An Unconstitutional Trial And Military At The Capitol What A Crazy Week

Lars Larson
Jan 15, 2021 @ 10:12am

It’s tough to sum up this crazy week but I’ll give it a try

Congress…which rejected a wall to keep foreign invaders out of America now builds a razor wire barrier to keep Americans out of their Capitol.

Democrats and sell out republicans like Jaimie Herrera Beutler voted to impeach the President for a speech…but no one who read it can find words to incite a riot

The FBI now admits the capitol building riot was planned for weeks before the speech that got the blame for the riot…figure that out.

We told you Black Lives Matter or Antifa terrorists were part of the mob…and sure enough…federal charges have been brought against a Utah man…a BLM agitator.

Democrats threaten to hold a Senate trial for Donald Trump after January 20th, despite the fact it’s unconstitutional…and despite numerous Supreme Court decisions against it.

Elected elites who stoutly opposed using the national guard to address months of riots and arson and murder in American cities…now have deployed that same national guard around state capitols.  Protection for me but not for thee?

More U.S. military is deployed in Washington D.C. than we had in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.

And the China virus vaccine…created in record time thanks to President Trump is now on the slow boat to delivery because of incompetence at state and local health departments.

The post Lars Thoughts – An Unconstitutional Trial And Military At The Capitol What A Crazy Week appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Cold front bringing rain to San Antonio, chance for snow in the Hill Country
Ex-wife helps identify retired Air Force officer from Texas arrested in connection with riots at U.S. Capitol
San Antonio police investigate apparent double murder-suicide at Northwest Side home
Woman lying down on a San Antonio street struck by a pickup, dies at the scene
San Antonio woman in Project Veritas video arrested on election fraud charges