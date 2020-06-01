Lars Thoughts – Cities Across The Northwest Have Been Sacked, And The Police Defense Just Took A Knee
Over the past weekend, cities across the country have seen riots, pillaging, vandalism and looting. The cost in lives and dollars is still adding and there is no sign these riots are stopping, so what did the Portland Police, and their Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler do to help keep people safe? Like normal, he did a whole lot of nothing, even trying to act like Portland, Oregon the woke, snowflake capital of the country is as racist as the Jim Crow era south.
The post Lars Thoughts – Cities Across The Northwest Have Been Sacked, And The Police Defense Just Took A Knee appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.