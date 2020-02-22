Lars Thoughts – Hypocritical, dishonest politicians like Kate make me sick…and as it turns out…they could make you sick too.
Kate Brown ran for secretary of state and for Governor promising the most transparent administration Oregon had ever seen. Once in office, she did just the opposite. Public records czar Ginger McCall quit after the governor’s staff demanded that she protect Governor Brown…rather than live up to the records law. Just last September, Brown fought a new law on transparency of state government…behind the scenes…and killed the bill. Her staff concealed the death of a baby in a state-licensed daycare…despite a law that mandates public disclosure. She shipped dozens of disabled foster kids to horrendous facilities out of state. The governor took in 2 and a half million in campaign donations from more than 500-companies that do business with the state. And now, her government refuses to tell Oregonians about Coronavirus. Washington State’s Health authority reports this week nearly 800 people under monitoring because of exposure to the virus that has infected nearly 80-thousand worldwide…and killed more than 2-thousand. But in Oregon, the allegedly transparent government of Kate Brown refuses to give out the same numbers. Hypocritical, dishonest politicians like Kate make me sick…and as it turns out…they could make you sick too.
-Lars Larson
