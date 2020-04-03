Lars Thoughts: Let’s allow private construction companies to show the rest of us how they can get back to work
We all hope Americans get back on the job as soon as possible. I have an idea for the Government to make that easier. Construction ranks as one of the most important categories of jobs. Construction companies can get government permits online, everywhere but Portland. This Coronavirus shutdown provides the perfect opportunity for Portland to change over. Second, I’m told by construction companies that it takes 8 weeks to get through the permit process…but new commercial permits are on hold right now. Why not run all those permits through the process ONLINE so it can get rolling . Third, Washington shut down construction…unless it involves work for government projects. So, bizarrely, you can’t pound nails on housing for a private owner in Washington …but the same housing being built for the government is exempt from the ban. It also makes no sense that two very similar states..like Oregon and Washington…would have such different rules. In Oregon, construction work goes forward albeit held back by the inadequacy of government permitting…in Washington state, Jay Inslee says no construction except on public projects. So Key Arena construction may continue…but not key private projects. That makes no sense at all. And let’s allow private construction companies to show the rest of us how they can get back to work…while protecting workers from the virus. That’s going to have to happen eventually. Doesn’t NOW seem like a good time to work out the details about HOW?
-Lars Larson
