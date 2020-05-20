Lars Thoughts: Oregon’s history shows vote by mail opens the door to fraud, disenfranchisement and low turnout
You can easily predict Northwest elections. Hundreds of millions in new taxes and a new crop of liberals. But look at yesterday’s vote by mail election in Oregon. Democrats demand vote by mail nationwide, inspired by, what else, the China Virus. Oregon’s history shows vote by mail opens the door to fraud, disenfranchisement and low turnout. Fans of VBM claim turnout will soar. Check the numbers. 1996 marked Oregon’s first presidential mail primary. Less than 38% cast ballots.
Yesterday, ‘bout the same, just over 40%. In the last poll vote Presidential primary, ‘92, turnout hit nearly 50%. In 1988 it was 55%. In 1984…the middle of Ronald Reagan’s two terms, 53%. In 1976 the peanut farmer ran against the Post Watergate Gerald Ford: turnout, 61%. Higher voter turnout? I call Bernie Sanders on that. And State Rep Mike Nearman has begun an investigation of Oregon republicans who had their voter registration changed without their knowledge, to Democrat. So, low voter turnout, opportunities for fraud, and voters denied ballots. Democrats must think they’ve died and gone to heaven.
-Lars Larson
The post Lars Thoughts: Oregon’s history shows vote by mail opens the door to fraud, disenfranchisement and low turnout appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.