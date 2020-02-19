      Weather Alert

Lars Thoughts – When you look up “arrogant, elitist SOB” in the dictionary, there’s a picture of Mike Bloomberg

Lars Larson
Feb 18, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Mike Bloomberg has used his billions to buy a spot on the democrat debate stage tonight.  His money has taken him from Zero to 19 percent; second place behind the Democrat Communist candidate Bernie Sanders.  But his elitist attitude about anyone who works for a living may sink his Presidential ambitions.

Mini Mike, as President Trump calls him, harbors a similar attitude about tradesmen, which should go over really well with Seattle’s Boeing machinists.  Meanwhile, he has a high opinion of those in the information technology business. That’s Mikey’s business. He says folks like him need a lot more “gray matter”.  This may be Bloomberg’s “deplorables” moment, so it’s no wonder he’s considering Hillary Clinton for the number 2 position. Now, I’ve always thought of Hillary as #2.  I checked, and if your dictionary is like mine, when you look up “arrogant, elitist SOB” there’s a picture of Mike Bloomberg.  And if he’s going to keep slamming farmers and working folks, he should use some of those billions to hire a food taster.

Lars Larson

The post Lars Thoughts – When you look up “arrogant, elitist SOB” in the dictionary, there’s a picture of Mike Bloomberg appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Weekend Programming