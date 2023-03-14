Las Palmas Branch Library closing for $4.8 million renovation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Las Palmas Branch Library is set for $4.8 million in renovations and the facility will be closing as of March 20, 2023.

The project is funded by the City of San Antonio’s voter-approved 2017 and 2022 Bond Programs. The San Antonio Public Library says interim services will be available throughout the project at Sueltenfuss Library (411 SW 24th St., 78207) on the Campus of Our Lady of the Lake University.

The $4.8 million project will transform and expand the Las Palmas Branch Library and includes a new Learn at SAPL adult education center, Children’s and Teens area improvements, new customer service amenities, and more. The project budget includes $160,000 in private funding provided by the San Antonio Public Library Foundation.

Other improvements to Las Palmas Branch Library include:

Building expansion to include a new enclosed front plaza

Technology upgrades to the branch meeting room, children’s area and Connect computer lab

Complete bathroom renovation

Roof replacement

New LED lighting

Lobby enhancements and new automatic doors

Refreshed landscaping and parking lot resurfacing and restriping

New monument sign with digital marquee for increased visibility

Interim Services will be available at Sueltenfuss Library on the Campus of Our Lady of the Lake University:

Monday & Tuesday: 12 – 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Parking for interim service is available in Lot J on the south side of Sueltenfuss Library. The lot is accessible via W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd. VIA bus route 522 is the most convenient option for public transit. Get off at the OLLU exit.

Full library services are available nearby at:

Bazan Branch Library (2200 W. Commerce St., 78207)

Memorial Branch Library (3222 Culebra Rd., 78228)

Las Palmas Branch Library will remain available to serve as a voting center for the May 6 City and School Elections.

For more information on this and all the other Library projects that are part of the City of San Antonio’s 2017-2022 Bond Program, visit the Library’s Bond website.

Click here for more information about San Antonio Public Library’s locations and services.

Library staff are available by phone at 210-207-2500.

The Central Library is set to re-open on April 1, 2023 after a $3 million renovation of its own.