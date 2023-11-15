Las Vegas PD, FBI arrest 8 teens after beating death of 17-year-old

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is confirming the arrest of eight teenagers in connection to the beating death of a 17-year-old boy.

Investigators say the suspects range between 13 and 17 years old, and two more suspects are yet to be apprehended. All have been, or will be, charged with the murder of Jonathan Lewis Jr, according to reports out of Las Vegas.

FOX-5 Las Vegas reports LVMPD worked with the FBI in making the arrests Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Lewis was killed while standing up for a smaller friend who was going to be in a fight over stolen headphones and a vape pen.

Video footage of the fight went viral, and it shows a group of students attacking Lewis, who died in the hospital about a week after the November 1 attack. According to reports, the attack happened after class near Rancho High School in eastern Las Vegas.

Investigators say an unnamed person later saw Lewis unconscious on the ground and took him back to the campus. At that point, police say staff called 911 for help.

It is unknown how many, if any, of the underaged suspects will be tried as adults.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.