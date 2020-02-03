Last day to register to vote in the Texas primary
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Today is the deadline to register to vote in the Texas primary next month.
The Bexar County Elections Department will have extended hours today to accommodate the last-minute rush.
“We will keep the office open until 7 tonight for any walk-ins,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen.
If you can’t make it to the offices on South Frio, you can download an application at the Texas Secretary of State’s website, fill it out and mail it to the Bexar County
Elections Department at 1103 S. Frio Street 78207.
Races on the Democrat and Republican ballots include, local, state and federal offices. Voters from each party will be selecting nominees to move on to the November election. Callanen says you’ll need a photo ID, and it helps to also present your voter registration card.