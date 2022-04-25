      Weather Alert

Late Senator Orrin Hatch had a music career

Associated Press
Apr 25, 2022 @ 7:30am

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Besides being the longest-serving Republican senator in history, Orrin Hatch of Utah had a lucrative side gig as a musician.

Hatch made about $39,000 in royalties from songs in 2005. Hatch co-wrote the title track to Billy Gilman’s 2005 album, “Everything and More.”

Hatch’s song, “Unspoken,” went platinum after appearing on the Christian pop music compilation “WOW Hits 2005.”

He frequently collaborated with songwriter Janice Kapp Perry, and together they made several albums of religious and Christmas music.

Hatch used his power in the Senate to push legislation that made illegally downloading music a prosecutable crime.

Hatch died Saturday at the age of 88.

 

