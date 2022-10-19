Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane welcome baby number 2

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 07: Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane are officially a party of four!

The Bachelor alum and her country star husband, who are already parents to 1-year-old son Dutton Walker, welcomed their second child on Sunday, they announced Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Lauren shared a heartwarming video of Dutton meeting their newborn son for the first time, with the simple caption, “10.16.22.” In the video, Chris comes into the hospital room with Dutton, where he joins the mom of two and his brother and erupts into soft laughter.

Chris also shared the video along with a sweet photo and wrote, “Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!”

The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, first announced they were expecting a second child in June and revealed it was a baby boy in September.

