LaVine delivers late, Bulls edge Spurs 110-109

Associated Press
Jan 28, 2020 @ 5:09am

(AP) — Zach LaVine scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two clutch foul shots with 2.1 seconds left, and the Chicago Bulls beat the San Antonio Spurs 110-109. LaVine won an entertaining duel with DeMar DeRozan after Chicago trailed by 10 heading into the final period. DeRozan tied it at 108 on a tough fadeaway jumper with 8.6 seconds left, but LaVine responded with two free throws after he was fouled by Jakob Poetl on a drive to the basket. DeRozan had 36 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio.

