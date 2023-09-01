Law enforcement to focus on impaired driving over Labor Day weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement all over Texas will be watching for drivers who are impaired over the extended Labor Day weekend.

In an effort to combat drinking and driving across Texas, TxDot and the San Antonio Police Department will be on the road looking for people who have had too much to drink.

“If you choose to drink and drive, my law enforcement colleagues and I will be watching, and we will pull you over and arrest you,” says Officer Nick Solis with SAPD. “A special enforcement period runs through September 4th as Labor Day approaches and law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers.”

Solis adds the risk associated with getting behind the wheel after you have been drinking is not worth it, especially on a personal and financial level.

“Just last year in Texas, over 1200 people were killed in drunk driving crashes. It’s time to bring those numbers down.”

Solis says a drunk driving arrest could cost as much as $17,000 in fees, fines, and court costs. There is also the risk of spending time in jail and losing your driver’s license.

“During this special enforcement period, law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on drunk drivers,” Solis says. “The San Antonio Police Department is one of the law enforcement agencies participating. We want to get drunk drivers off the road before they injure, or kill themselves or even others.”