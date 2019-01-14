Lawmaker: Confederate plaque removed from Texas Capitol
By Associated Press
|
Jan 13, 2019 @ 6:05 PM
Photo: Eric Johnson/Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Confederate plaque in the Texas Capitol that rejects slavery as the underlying cause of the Civil War has been removed.

State Rep. Eric Johnson on Sunday tweeted a photo of the blank wall where the plaque was once displayed.

Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, has long pushed the state to remove the plaque, which was made by the Children of the Confederacy and was first hung in the Capitol in 1959.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders agreed to remove the plaque Friday after years of resistance by top Republicans.

Abbott said in October that the Capitol should not have “substantially inaccurate historical statements” on permanent display. He and other members of a preservation board voted Friday to remove the plaque.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Willie Nelson, George Strait perform 1st ever duet together Gurley, Rams run through Cowboys, advance with 30-22 victory Service held in Texas for Richard Overton, 112, WWII veteran Houston police chief nabs driver for going 140 mph Brownsville schools superintendent on paid leave amid review Former Obama housing chief Julian Castro joins 2020 campaign
Comments