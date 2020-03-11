      Weather Alert

Lawmakers resist Trump’s proposed payroll tax break

Associated Press
Mar 11, 2020 @ 5:59am

By LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has pitched his proposed payroll tax break on Capitol Hill as pressure mounts on the administration and Congress to work more vigorously to contain the coronavirus outbreak and respond to the financial fallout.

Trump’s economic team joined in presenting the economic stimulus package privately to wary Senate Republicans.

They’ve been cool to additional spending at this stage.

Democrats are preparing their own package of low-cost virus testing, unemployment insurance and sick pay for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming as the outbreak disrupts workplaces.

TAGS
Coronavirus Donald Trump
