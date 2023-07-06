Lawsuit filed on behalf of parents of man killed in Rockport dog attack

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A lawsuit is now filed on behalf of the parents of a man killed by several dogs in Rockport, Texas on June 20, 2023.

The Aransas County Sheriff’s Department says in a Facebook post 40-year-old Lewis Flores was killed after a pre-dawn attack in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they say Flores was found on the ground surrounded by the dogs several blocks from where the attack was first reported. One deputy fired his gun after the dogs started acting aggressive towards them, at which point some of the dogs started to run away.

Flores was rushed to Bay Area Hospital where he died.

The lawsuit against the owners of the dogs will be handled by personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry.

“Violent animal attacks like the one that took the life of Mr. Flores simply should not happen,” said Thomas J. Henry. “If an owner is unable to control their animals, then it is the responsibility of the government agencies like Animal Control to step up and take immediate corrective action.”

The owners of the dogs were arrested and charged with attack by dog resulting in death, which is a second-degree felony. If convicted, each of the owners face up to 20 years in prison.