Leader of human smuggling organization sentenced in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Kaufman man accused of leading a human smuggling operation that involved transporting illegal immigrants into the U.S. via tractor trailers will spend more than 8 years in prison.

According to court documents, Fredi Zagala-Servin, 40, was a longtime leader and organizer of a human smuggling organization (HSO) that smuggled hundreds of undocumented noncitizens from Laredo to San Antonio. The U.S. Department of Justice says he would work with co-conspirators, some in Mexico, to set up locations for illegal immigrants to be loaded up into tractor trailers in Laredo. Zagala-Servin would then monitor the load through the transport and give updates between parties.

Zagala-Servin was involved in setting up at least 10 human smuggling events in exchange for money. He was arrested June 23, 2022 and has remained in federal custody.

“This human smuggling organization put the lives of hundreds of migrants in jeopardy by transporting them across south Texas in tractor trailers,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “It is important that people like this defendant, who endanger those lives for profit, are held accountable by our justice system. I commend our partners at HSI and all of Joint Task Force Alpha for their investigative skills and their tireless efforts to uncover this criminal conspiracy.”

In May 2021, the Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Division began investigating the criminal activity of the HSO. HSI was able to link at least 19 human smuggling events involving the actual apprehension of more than 900 aliens to the HSO. Between May 2021 and June 2022, HSI interdicted nine of the HSO’s tractor trailers carrying smuggled noncitizens. The loads ranged from approximately 30 to more than 100 migrants travelling in a single trailer.

In addition to imprisonment, Zagala-Servin was ordered three years supervised release and a money judgement of $410,250.

“This sentencing sends a clear message to those thinking of engaging in human smuggling activity,” said Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee for the HSI San Antonio Division. “HSI and our law enforcement partners take an aggressive stance against human smuggling, and we will continue to work together to investigate and ultimately dismantle these criminal organizations.”

HSI and JTFA investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Brown prosecuted the case.