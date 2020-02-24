      Weather Alert

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ endures blows from wrecking ball

Associated Press
Feb 24, 2020 @ 12:46pm

DALLAS (AP) — The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” has endured scores of blows from a wrecking ball. The social media sensation born when a part of an 11-story building survived implosion is set to come down. Dozens of people gathered in the Texas city’s downtown to watch Monday as a crane was used to batter the former Affiliated Computer Services building. The structure inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when a Feb. 16 implosion failed to bring down its core. Some onlookers were nonplussed by the ball that began swinging Monday morning.

TAGS
Dallas Leaning Tower of Dallas
