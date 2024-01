Source: YouTube

I think it was Motel 6 that had those great ads with Tom Bodet, saying “we’ll leave the light on for ya!”

As we come out of the cold snap here, and around the country, what actually kept the lights, and heat, on?

Only the the things that always have, and that we still need.

Promoting that we could’ve done this with wind and solar, whilst adding millions of EVs, isn’t just fable.

It’s a grift.