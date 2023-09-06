Legal battle over border barrier begins

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, MEXICO – AUGUST 04: Migrants try to cross the border between Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass, in Piedras Negras, Mexico on August 04, 2023. The governor of Texas installed a barrier with floating buoys to prevent the crossing of migrants, near this facility the body of two Honduran migrants who drowned was found. (Photo by David Peinado Romero/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“From the Office of the Governor of the State of Texas.”

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas vows to appeal federal decision on floating border wall.

The Office of the Governor today issued a statement following the ruling by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas against Texas maintaining its sovereign authority to secure the border with floating marine barriers:

“Texas will appeal. Today’s court decision merely prolongs President Biden’s willful refusal to acknowledge that Texas is rightfully stepping up to do the job that he should have been doing all along. This ruling is incorrect and will be overturned on appeal. We will continue to utilize every strategy to secure the border, including deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers and installing strategic barriers. Our battle to defend Texas’ sovereign authority to protect lives from the chaos caused by President Biden’s open border policies has only begun. Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.” — Governor Greg Abbott