‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ getting a grown-up reboot for the CW Network

May 11, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Get ready for another 1990s throwback: the beloved kid game show Legends of the Hidden Temple is reportedly getting a grown-up overhaul for the CW network.

Incidentally, the now-defunct streaming service Quibi was to initially host an adult-starring reboot, which would have been set in an actual jungle instead of a jungle-like set. It’s not known if the location switch will still be in effect for the CW iteration, which is being described as a “supersized and reimagined adult version,” which retains fan-favorite elements of the original.

Repeats of Nickelodeon’s original Indiana Jones-like obstacle course series, which ran from 1993-1995 can currently be found streaming on Paramount+.

