Leon Valley convenience store evacuated after employee gets sick due to a gas leak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Firefighters in Leon Valley were called to a QuickTrip store Wednesday night when an employee got sick from a gas leak.
They were called to the store on Bandera near Seneca Drive at around 11:30 P.M.
The leak triggered an alarm inside the store and it wasn’t long afterwards that the employee started feeling lightheaded and nauseous.
FOX 29 reports that when crews arrived they evacuated the store which will be closed until the gas leak can be repaired.
The employee is feeling better after receiving medical treatment.
No word yet on what caused the leak.