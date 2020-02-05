Leon Valley Police Chief named interim City Manager
Photo: City of Leon Valley Facebook
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Changes in leadership are coming to Leon Valley.
The City Manager is leaving, the Chief of Police will be in interim City Manager and the Assistant Chief of Police will be the interim Chief.
This all started when Kelly Kuenstler who has been City Manager since September of 2015, submitted a letter of resignation last week. She gave a three month notice and says that she decided to stay on for 90 days in order to help start work on the 2021 budget before she leaves on May 1.
Kuenstler says her decision to leave was because she wanted to go on to new things and had nothing to do with any recent turmoil among council members.
She also recommended chief of police Joe Salvaggio to take over as interim city manager and council members approved the move by a 4 to 1 vote. Salvaggio will fill the role for a year and a half.
That means an interim chief of police was needed. The position was given to assistant chief Ruben Saucedo.