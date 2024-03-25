Leon Valley Police searching for person who set fire to Wurzbach Road motel room

Firefighters respond to the scene of an incident.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some guests at a Leon Valley motel had to evacuate after someone intentionally started a fire in a room.

Firefighters say they were called to the Econo Lodge in the 5300 block of Wurzbach Road at around 2 a.m. Monday.

There was a fire in one of the rooms that crews were able to put out quickly.

Some guests staying in nearby rooms had to evacuate while crews knocked down the fire.

Officials say it appears that someone started the fire in the room then ran off.

A description of the person who started the fire is not available. Leon Valley police are still searching for them.

The investigation continues.