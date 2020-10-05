      Weather Alert

Leon Valley police shoot driver accused of running over officer

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 5, 2020 @ 7:07am

Leon Valley (KTSA News) – A driver accused of intentionally running over a Leon Valley police officer has been shot.

Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio says one of his officers pulled the driver over for a traffic violation around three this morning, but the suspect was uncooperative and refused to roll down his window. The officer called for backup and two other officers arrived on the scene on Peachtree near Huebner Road. 

Salvaggio told KTSA News the driver then put his car in reverse and ran over the officer who pulled him over, dragging him. The other two officers opened fire, striking the driver.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery.  The officer suffered broken bones and is expected to survive.

 

Leon Valley Traffic Stop/ KTSA Photo- Elizabeth Ruiz

 

 

