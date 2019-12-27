      Weather Alert

Leonard is male athlete of the year

Associated Press
Dec 27, 2019 @ 3:48pm
Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 111-106. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UNDATED (AP) — Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019. Leonard  was an easy winner in the voting conducted by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. He is the fifth NBA player to win the award and led Toronto to this past season’s NBA title. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second in the voting. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was third. Tennis star Rafael Nadal was fourth. Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks was fifth.

