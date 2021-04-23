Les McKeown of 70’s hitmakers Bay City Rollers dies at 65
LONDON (AP) – Singer Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers has died at the age of 65.
His family released a statement saying McKeown died suddenly at home on Tuesday, but details were not given.
McKeown joined the Bay City Rollers in 1973, replacing Nobby Clark. They had a number-one hit in the U.S. with “Saturday Night” in 1976.
Follow-up hits include “Money Honey” and “I Only Want To Be With You.” McKeown said in a 2001 AP interview female fans would go to great lengths to meet them.
McKeown said fans would get jobs as chambermaids so they could get into the band members’ hotel rooms “and, you know, DO things — not only fold the towels.”