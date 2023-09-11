License plate readers appear at shopping mall, stores around town

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some retailers are turning to license plate readers in parking lots as a means of catching shoplifters and thieves.

The Shops at La Cantera have installed the plate readers at the entrance of their parking lots to record an image of every car’s license plate that enters.

News 4 San Antonio the plate photos can be helpful to identify a variety of suspected criminals, or even flag plates connected to missing people. Once a flagged plate is identified, security is informed and police can then be notified.

Management at Shops at La Cantera says plate pictures are kept about a month before they’re purged.

The cameras are clearly marked at Shops at La Cantera and at numerous Home Depot locations throughout the San Antonio area.