Life in the fast lane: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith bringing the stars to the Grand Prix

“Will Smith’s Bucket List” – Facebook Watch(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are bringing Hollywood to the Grand Prix.

The power couple is partnering with the Formula One company to bring celebrities to the various Grand Prix races across the globe, according to Deadline.com.

“I love racetracks, fast cars and meeting folks all around the world,” Jada commented on Instagram. “This is going to be fun!!!”

Will and Jada will produce pre-filmed celebrity stunts, challenges and live performances in conjunction with the races.

“I’ve always been a massive fan of the Formula 1 world, and fell even more in love with the sport while shooting an episode of [my Facebook Watch show] The Bucket List with Lewis Hamilton at last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix,” the Aladdin star tells Deadline.

“I’m excited for fans to join us on this wild ride.”

