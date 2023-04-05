Life sentence, no parole for San Antonio man guilty of capital murder
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The capital murder trial of Jimmy Tran has come to an end after seven days, and he will now spend the rest of his life in prison.
A jury needed around 4 hours of deliberations before handing down a guilty verdict to Tran, which means life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Tran was accused of robbing and then shooting 22-year-old Andres Salinas behind a Northeast Side Wingstop location back in 2019.
KSAT-TV reports the jury had the option of convicting Tran of murder or manslaughter, but still decided on capital murder.
