Life sentence, no parole for San Antonio man guilty of capital murder

By Christian Blood
April 5, 2023 4:44PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The capital murder trial of Jimmy Tran has come to an end after seven days, and he will now spend the rest of his life in prison.

A jury needed around 4 hours of deliberations before handing down a guilty verdict to Tran, which means life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Tran was accused of robbing and then shooting 22-year-old Andres Salinas behind a Northeast Side Wingstop location back in 2019.

KSAT-TV reports the jury had the option of convicting Tran of murder or manslaughter, but still decided on capital murder.

