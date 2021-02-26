Lifting mask mandate in Texas ‘would be a big mistake,’ says Mayor Nirenberg
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg displays himself wearing a mask during the city's daily coronavirus update. (Screenshot/City of San Antonio)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Gov. Abbott hinted this week that he may soon lift the mask mandate, but Mayor Ron Nirenberg advises area residents to keep the face coverings on.
While COVID-19 numbers are trending down and more people are getting vaccinated, lifting the statewide mask order “would be a big mistake.”
The governor’s mandate, which went into effect in July, requires that everyone 10 years or older wear face coverings inside public buildings and outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. There are some exemptions.
“We are gaining control of this virus,” said Nirenberg. “We’re seeing immunity increase. In fact, I was very excited so see the number of vaccines that have been administered in our community so far. I think it’s 225,000, but the health professionals are clear that, especially with the variants that are transmitting our community, now is not the time to let down our masks.”
Abbott said this week that and announcement is coming soon concerning face masks and other public health emergency orders that were implemented to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.