Light amount of construction work on area roadways

Roadwork on most of the major highways, expressways, and freeways around the San Antonio region are taking the first part of the weekend off as the new fiscal year starts Sunday.

With the new fiscal year, many on-going projects which have been idle will be receiving new funding sources and will once again commence construction activity.

There is still some roadwork on major roadways continuing through the weekend:

I-410 – East San Antonio

• Friday, September 29 through Monday, October 1. FULL WEEKEND CLOSURE. All eastbound and westbound I-10 lanes and all northbound I-410 lanes at the I-10 interchange closed from 8 p.m. Friday (9/29) thru 5 a.m. Monday (10/1).

I-35 – South San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until October 20. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainline closures from Kinney Rd. to Loop 410 for road repairs.

I-410 – North East San Antonio

• Current until Friday, February 16, 2024, long-term closure (24/7). Left lane closure on westbound frontage road of I-410 from Perrin Creek to Austin Highway (Loop 368) for construction.

US 90 – West San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until Friday, October 6. 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainline closures from 36th St. to Loop 410 for mill and overlay operations.

SH 151 – West San Antonio/Bexar County

• Current until Friday, October 6. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage road from Ingram Rd. to Potranco Rd. for ITS work.