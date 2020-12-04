Light Up Windcrest starts Saturday
Photo: Don Morgan
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You can expect heavy traffic in Windcrest this weekend.
The annual “Light Up” , a favorite holiday tradition in the Northeast Bexar County community powers up.
Thousands of cars filled with families looking for some Christmas cheer will crawl through the streets, taking in the sights and sounds of some of the most spectacular holiday light displays in Texas.
Neighbors sometimes take part in a friendly competition to see who can outshine the other as they string miles of lights and mountains of decorations in their yards, on their houses and up their trees.
This year the community is paying tribute to military members with a “Let Freedom Ring” theme.
Light Up in Windcrest starts Saturday and will run though New Year’s Eve.