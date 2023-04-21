Lightning sparks fire that destroys home in Leon Springs

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The new owners of a house in Leon Springs won’t get a chance to move into their new home. A fire sparked by lightning destroyed the structure located on Driftwood Hill.

Firefighters got the call at around 7 P.M. Thursday.

Lightning hit the back of the home and the fire caused enough damage to declare the home a total loss.

No injuries were reported as nobody was living in the house. It was sold just last week.

Thursday’s storm caused problems all over the city. Roads that are prone to flooding during heavy rain were closed and thousands of CPS Energy customers lost power. Many are still in the dark this morning with the majority of the effected customers on the city’s Northwest side.

The weather will be much different Friday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine with the high getting into the low 80’s.