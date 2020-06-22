Liquor permits suspended for 12 Texas bars
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A dozen Texas bars are without their liquor permits for the time being.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is reporting that all 12 establishments exceeded the indoor capacity limit of 50 percent under Operation Safe Open.
While none of the bars are located in San Antonio, three are in Austin.
Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse, and the UnBARlievable on West 6th Street have had their liquor permits suspended for 30 days.
The other establishments are in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso and McAllen.