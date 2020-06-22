      Weather Alert

Liquor permits suspended for 12 Texas bars

Don Morgan
Jun 22, 2020 @ 9:26am
Beer Pour from Bottle to Glass on white background

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A dozen Texas bars are without their liquor permits for the time being.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is reporting that all 12 establishments exceeded the indoor capacity limit of 50 percent under Operation Safe Open.

While none of the bars are located in San Antonio, three are in Austin.

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse, and the UnBARlievable on West 6th Street have had their liquor permits suspended for 30 days.

The other establishments are in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth, El Paso and McAllen.

TAGS
Coronavirus liquor licenses pulled texas
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Traffic
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP