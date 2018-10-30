Listener Is Fed Up With SA Mayors and Sculley

An email from a fired-up listener

Trey,

Did you see the story about the mayors of San Antonio who are opposed to the people having a say in their government?

All six, Hardberger, Castro, Cisneros, Garza, Cockrell, and Nirenberg represent the very political insiders the proposed amendments are meant to rein in.

It is no surprise they are fighting against us again. All they care about is hanging on to THEIR power. Doing what THEY want. Or, better said, what Sculley wants.

NONE of these politicians care about the will of the people. NONE serve the will of the people. ALL are beholden to big money and special interests – and Sheryl Sculley.

We’re fed up, and we the people are voting YES!