Lit candle causes house fire on Northeast Side, family dog killed

By Christian Blood
April 25, 2023 12:13PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family pet is dead and a Northeast Side home is damaged after a fire Tuesday morning.

The call came in around 7:30 am on report of a fire at a house in the 13400 block of Bret Harte Street.

The four family members living in the home got out safely, but a bulldog was later found dead.

KSAT-TV reports a pet bird was rescued.

San Antonio firefighters were met by smoke coming from the garage of the house, and investigators now think the fire got started because of a lit candle that tipped over.

There is no word on the extent of the damage to the house.

No other homes were damaged.

