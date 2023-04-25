Lit candle causes house fire on Northeast Side, family dog killed
April 25, 2023 12:13PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family pet is dead and a Northeast Side home is damaged after a fire Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 7:30 am on report of a fire at a house in the 13400 block of Bret Harte Street.
The four family members living in the home got out safely, but a bulldog was later found dead.
KSAT-TV reports a pet bird was rescued.
San Antonio firefighters were met by smoke coming from the garage of the house, and investigators now think the fire got started because of a lit candle that tipped over.
There is no word on the extent of the damage to the house.
No other homes were damaged.
