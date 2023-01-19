Live from the 2023 SHOT Show: A Recap of Day 1

We are thrilled to be live at the 2023 SHOT Show in the incredible city of Las Vegas, Nevada. This event is the largest gun show in the world and brings together some of the most prominent manufacturers, dealers, and enthusiasts in the firearm industry. With over 1,600 exhibitors showcasing their latest products and technologies, this event is a must-attend for anyone in the industry. From new firearms and accessories to the latest in hunting gear and ammunition, there is something for everyone at the SHOT Show.

This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, with an expanded exhibit space, more educational seminars and workshops, and a wide range of networking opportunities. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a new enthusiast, this event is the perfect place to learn, connect, and grow in the firearm industry.

Here’s a list of all the interviews conducted on the first day:

Brian Stern – What can Project Dynamo do, that the US military can’t?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/brian-stern- what-can-project-dynamo-do- that-the-us-military-cant

CJ Buck – What project are you working on for the US Navy SEALS?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/cj-buck- what-project-are-you-working- on-for-the-us-navy-seals

Chris Powell – How can dogs help the conservation of wildlife in America?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/chris- powell-how-can-dogs-help-the- conservation-of-wildlife-in- america

Dr AWR Hawkins – Will Joe Biden actually ban “assault weapons” in the US?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/dr-awr- hawkins-will-joe-biden- actually-ban-assault-weapons- in-the-us

Dr John Lott – Are most of America’s violent crimes in a few places?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/dr-john- lott-are-most-of-americas- violent-crimes-in-a-few-places

Rep Jim Walsh – How much are Washington’s Democrats costing drivers at the pump?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/rep-jim- walsh-how-much-are- washingtons-democrats-costing- drivers-at-the-pump

Rob Bianchin – What is so unique about your latest gun?

https://soundcloud.com/ thelarslarsonshow/rob- bianchin-what-is-so-unique- about-your-latest-gun