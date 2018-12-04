Live Oak IKEA opening date set

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — IKEA’s Live Oak store opening date has been set.

The Swedish furniture store says its first San Antonio area store will open February 13, 2019. It will be the fifth store in Texas and 49th in the country.

“We are happy with the construction progress at the future Live Oak store, and are confident we will be ready to open our doors by February,” said Diedre Goodchild, store manager. “We look forward to recruiting and training the new co-workers joining the IKEA family, as well as sharing the IKEA experience with customers in the San Antonio area.”

The 289,000-square-foot future IKEA Live Oak store is being built on 31 acres at the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Loop 1604. The future IKEA Live Oak will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, multiple inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children’s play area, and a restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates, as well as American dishes.

The store will announce its grand opening plans at a later time, though customers will be allowed to start lining up at 5 a.m. that day.