Live Oak man admits to sexually abusing child, charged with two felonies

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Live Oak Police have arrested a man who admitted to sexually abusing a child.
The investigation began last week when a woman called police with concerns that a child was being abused.
Video evidence that sexual abuse has taken place was found and when police questioned Myron Matthews, he admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child several times.
Matthews was taken into custody and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child plus super aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Both crimes are first degree felonies.