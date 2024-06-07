Live Oak man sentenced to 40-years in prison on child trafficking, child pornography charges

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A 36-year-old Live Oak man accused of child trafficking and child pornography is going to prison.

KSAT-12 is reporting Garrett Bailey has entered a plea of “guilty” to one charge of human trafficking and seven charges of possession of child pornography.

Bailey was one of three men busted by Live Oak police for child sex crimes last October. But Bailey took off for Oregon where he was eventually arrested and returned to Texas.

He’s been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Police say Bailey and a 38-year-old woman were both indicted for the same crimes after it was discovered the woman was sending pornographic images of her own child to Bailey and two other men. The other men were arrested last year.

Charges against the child’s mother are pending.