KTSA KTSA Logo

Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found

By Christian Blood
September 23, 2022 5:23PM CDT
Share
Live Oak PD looking for person of interest after body found

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in a ditch.

The body of 50-year-old Laura Briseno of Schertz was found earlier this week near an intersection close to Northeast Methodist Pavillion.

Police say 52-year-old Keith Hammond has been identified as a person of interest in Briseno’s death. Investigators say she was last seen with Hammond on September 13th.

If you have any information on where Hammond might be, you are urged to call Live Oak police at 210-653-0033.

More about:
Live Oak Police Department

Popular Posts

1

Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
2

SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
3

SAPD: Man killed in crash between car and 18-wheeler on northeast side
4

KTSA Morning News with Trey Ware: Sheriff Javier Salazar discusses DeSantis investigation for human trafficking
5

One dead in shooting on San Antonio's West side