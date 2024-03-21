Live Oak PD: Two suspects shot in stolen car, streets closed

Police car flashing lights close up. Top of police car with flashing lights in daytime. Blue and red lights. Police at crime or accident scene.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Live Oak Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved-shooting that took place early Thursday morning.

In a post to Facebook, LOPD says a suspicious car was seen in a city park at 2:49 a.m. and an officer tried to engage the 2016 Kia Soul. Shortly after, the car sped away and ended up in a cul-de-sac in a nearby neighborhood. At that point, the officer in pursuit got out of his patrol car, but the Kia kept going and tried to hit the officer. That is when the officer pulled his gun and fired at the car.

Police say the car then came to a stop nearby, and investigators say both suspects were treated for injuries. It is also confirmed that both suspects are minors.

Investigators say a gun was found in the car.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood near I-35 and Toepperwein. Some streets in the area were closed due to the investigation.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.