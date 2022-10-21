KTSA KTSA Logo

Liz Truss resigns as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

By Lars Larson
October 21, 2022 2:59PM CDT
The 3rd UK Prime Minister Lizz Truss has handed in her resignation after just 45 days, Britain’s third Conservative prime minister to be toppled since it broke off from the European Union. How much impact will this uncertainty by America’s biggest ally have on our own economy?  For more information, Lars speaks with Andrew Stuttaford, the editor of National Review’s Capital Matters, an initiative focused on financial and economic coverage.

